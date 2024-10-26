Israel-Iran Tensions: Middle East on the Brink?

Israel launched pre-dawn airstrikes on military sites in Iran, marking a significant response to recent Iranian aggression. While avoiding key oil and nuclear sites, Israel emphasized that the operation was a message, not a prelude to war.

Iranian air defenses reportedly countered the attacks, resulting in minimal damage but with four soldiers dead. Despite heated rhetoric, Iran's response appeared restrained, focusing on defending its interests within the region.

The skirmish escalates existing tensions since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, raising fears of broader conflict involving global powers. Commenting on the situation, President Biden expressed hope for an end to hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)