Massive Drug Bust Unveils Cross-Border Smuggling via Water Routes

Punjab Police have announced the discovery of a major cross-border smuggling operation, marked by the recovery of 105 kg of heroin.

The operation, which involved the arrest of two individuals linked to an international drug smuggler, revealed that drugs were transported from Pakistan using water routes. Large rubber tubes were found in connection to the operation.

Authorities also seized foreign-made and domestic firearms during the bust. An FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are underway to widen the crackdown on the drug cartel.

(With inputs from agencies.)