Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust Unveils Cross-Border Smuggling via Water Routes

Punjab Police have uncovered a significant cross-border smuggling operation, seizing 105 kg of heroin. Two individuals linked to a foreign-based drug smuggler were arrested. The operation used water routes with significant evidence found, including rubber tubes. Investigations continue to dismantle the smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 09:11 IST
Massive Drug Bust Unveils Cross-Border Smuggling via Water Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have announced the discovery of a major cross-border smuggling operation, marked by the recovery of 105 kg of heroin.

The operation, which involved the arrest of two individuals linked to an international drug smuggler, revealed that drugs were transported from Pakistan using water routes. Large rubber tubes were found in connection to the operation.

Authorities also seized foreign-made and domestic firearms during the bust. An FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are underway to widen the crackdown on the drug cartel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024