Massive Drug Bust Unveils Cross-Border Smuggling via Water Routes
Punjab Police have uncovered a significant cross-border smuggling operation, seizing 105 kg of heroin. Two individuals linked to a foreign-based drug smuggler were arrested. The operation used water routes with significant evidence found, including rubber tubes. Investigations continue to dismantle the smuggling network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 09:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police have announced the discovery of a major cross-border smuggling operation, marked by the recovery of 105 kg of heroin.
The operation, which involved the arrest of two individuals linked to an international drug smuggler, revealed that drugs were transported from Pakistan using water routes. Large rubber tubes were found in connection to the operation.
Authorities also seized foreign-made and domestic firearms during the bust. An FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are underway to widen the crackdown on the drug cartel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foreign Intelligence Behind Airport Blast: Pakistan's Preliminary Report
Blind Cricketers Gear Up for T20 World Cup Challenge in Pakistan
PTM Calls for UN Intervention to Lift Pakistani Ban
Controversial Moves Amid Pakistan Cricket's Turmoil
IMF Urges Pakistan: Tackle Corruption to Secure Economic Stability