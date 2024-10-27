Delhi High Court Revives 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Sajjan Kumar

The Delhi High Court has given the green light to an appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a trial court's acquittal of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar and others in a case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

On October 21, Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma granted the CBI permission to contest the trial court's September 20, 2023 decision, scheduling further proceedings for December. The High Court has also acknowledged an appeal by victim Sheela Kaur concerning the acquittal order and asked for a report on related appeals.

Kumar, who was acquitted due to insufficient evidence, faced charges of murder and rioting under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently serving a life sentence for another conviction related to the 1984 riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)