Left Menu

Night Assault: Decoding Russia's Persistent Drone Onslaught Over Kyiv

Russia launched a second consecutive night of drone assaults targeting Kyiv, according to Ukraine's military administration. The attacks, comprising around 10 drones, were neutralized by Ukraine's air defense. The incidents resulted in no significant damage or injuries. The full scope of the attack will be detailed later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:41 IST
Night Assault: Decoding Russia's Persistent Drone Onslaught Over Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia conducted another night of drone assaults on Kyiv, marking the second consecutive night of such attacks, according to the military administration of the Ukrainian capital.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, stated via Telegram that Russian forces persistently target Kyiv overnight using multiple drones launched from various directions. Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted all drones before they could inflict damage.

No casualties or significant damage were reported from this latest incident. While no comments have been received from Russia regarding this attack, full details are expected later from Ukraine's Air Force. Amid the ongoing conflict, both parties continue to refute targeting civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024