Night Assault: Decoding Russia's Persistent Drone Onslaught Over Kyiv

Russia conducted another night of drone assaults on Kyiv, marking the second consecutive night of such attacks, according to the military administration of the Ukrainian capital.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, stated via Telegram that Russian forces persistently target Kyiv overnight using multiple drones launched from various directions. Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted all drones before they could inflict damage.

No casualties or significant damage were reported from this latest incident. While no comments have been received from Russia regarding this attack, full details are expected later from Ukraine's Air Force. Amid the ongoing conflict, both parties continue to refute targeting civilians.

