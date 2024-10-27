Supreme Court Weighs In on Premature Release of Convict in 2003 Poet Murder Case

The Supreme Court has sought the Uttarakhand government's response to a plea for the premature release of a convict in the 2003 murder of poet Madhumita Shukla. The plea was made by Rohit Chaturvedi, referencing legal precedents such as the Bilkis Bano case.

The court's request arises from a complex jurisdictional debate over which state holds the authority to decide on the premature release of convicts. While the trial occurred in Uttarakhand, the case was transferred from Uttar Pradesh, adding layers to the legal discussions.

This latest development follows a series of rulings in related cases, highlighting the intricate nature of legal authority across state lines. The court has set further hearings for November 14, with expectations of resolving the jurisdictional issues and determining the fate of the convict's request.

(With inputs from agencies.)