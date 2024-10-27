Tirupati Hotels Targeted in Series of Hoax Bomb Threats

In a concerning development, around half a dozen hotels in Tirupati have been the targets of hoax bomb threats over the past three days, according to local police reports.

Authorities promptly evacuated the hotels and conducted careful searches with bomb disposal squads, ensuring the safety of guests and staff.

Superintendent of Police, L Subbarayudu, confirmed that all threats were false alarms. Investigations are actively proceeding, with the cyber crimes wing aiding in tracking down the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)