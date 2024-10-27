Tirupati Hotels Targeted in Series of Hoax Bomb Threats
In Tirupati, multiple hotels received hoax bomb threats via email over the past three days. Police responded by evacuating the premises and conducting searches. The threats have been identified as fake, and investigations are ongoing with assistance from the cyber crimes wing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a concerning development, around half a dozen hotels in Tirupati have been the targets of hoax bomb threats over the past three days, according to local police reports.
Authorities promptly evacuated the hotels and conducted careful searches with bomb disposal squads, ensuring the safety of guests and staff.
Superintendent of Police, L Subbarayudu, confirmed that all threats were false alarms. Investigations are actively proceeding, with the cyber crimes wing aiding in tracking down the perpetrators.
