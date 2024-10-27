Egypt Proposes Cease-Fire and Hostage Release in Gaza Crisis
Egypt's President el-Sissi proposed a two-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The plan includes freeing hostages in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The proposal, involving mediators like Qatar and the US, aims for eventual permanent peace. No immediate reactions from Israel or Hamas.
In a pivotal move concerning the ongoing Gaza crisis, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has called for a two-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The proposal, made public in Cairo, aims to secure the release of four hostages held in Gaza.
This initiative also suggests releasing some Palestinian prisoners and providing humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. Egypt, serving as a crucial mediator along with Qatar and the United States, is striving to push forward with peace negotiations.
While this marks the first time Egypt's president has made such a proposal public, there has been no immediate response from Israel or Hamas. In related developments, Israel's Mossad chief has traveled to Doha for strategic discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Potential Hamas Leader Assassination Amidst Gaza Conflict
Tensions Rise as Israeli Military Claims Possible Elimination of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar
High Stakes in Gaza: Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leadership
Israel's military is looking into whether Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza, reports AP.
Israeli-Hamas Conflict Intensifies Amid Leadership Confusion