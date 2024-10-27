Left Menu

Egypt Proposes Cease-Fire and Hostage Release in Gaza Crisis

Egypt's President el-Sissi proposed a two-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The plan includes freeing hostages in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The proposal, involving mediators like Qatar and the US, aims for eventual permanent peace. No immediate reactions from Israel or Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramathasharon | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:11 IST
In a pivotal move concerning the ongoing Gaza crisis, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has called for a two-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The proposal, made public in Cairo, aims to secure the release of four hostages held in Gaza.

This initiative also suggests releasing some Palestinian prisoners and providing humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. Egypt, serving as a crucial mediator along with Qatar and the United States, is striving to push forward with peace negotiations.

While this marks the first time Egypt's president has made such a proposal public, there has been no immediate response from Israel or Hamas. In related developments, Israel's Mossad chief has traveled to Doha for strategic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

