Egypt's Ceasefire Proposal: Hope Amidst Gaza Turmoil
Egypt proposes a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners amid ongoing conflict. Talks in Qatar aim for a longer-term solution. The UN highlights dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Israeli military and Hamas remain at odds over a ceasefire agreement.
In a bid to alleviate the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Egypt has proposed an initial two-day ceasefire aimed at exchanging Israeli hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced this initiative on Sunday, amid continuous Israeli military strikes that claimed 45 Palestinian lives across the enclave.
Discussions are taking place in Qatar, where top intelligence officials from the CIA and Mossad are working to mediate an end to the protracted conflict, which began over a year ago. Sisi emphasized that permanent peace talks should commence within 10 days of instating the temporary ceasefire, though Israel and Hamas have yet to formally respond.
The United Nations has denounced the 'unbearable' humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, as Israeli forces continue their offensive, leading to a catastrophic toll on civilian life and infrastructure. The call for a ceasefire remains urgent, as mediation efforts face complex challenges, with over 43,000 reported deaths in Gaza since the conflict began.
(With inputs from agencies.)
