Investigation Launched into Controversial Social Media Post Following Factory Blast

Investigation has been launched by police into a social media account that praised Pakistan, accompanied by footage from the Khamaria area in Jabalpur, India, where a blast occurred days prior. Efforts are underway to determine the message's origin and implication.

The blast at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria on October 22 resulted in two fatalities and injuries to 15 others. Local authorities are examining the social media post for potential connections to the incident, despite preliminary inquiries ruling out foreign involvement.

Authorities clarified that the explosion happened during a routine 'boil out' process of a Russian missile and did not imply any malicious outside influence, according to factory manager M N Haldar.

(With inputs from agencies.)