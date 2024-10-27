Left Menu

Investigation Launched into Controversial Social Media Post Following Factory Blast

Police have initiated an investigation into a social media handle lauding Pakistan, linked to a video of a factory blast in Jabalpur, India. The probe will assess the origin and message of the post, alongside examining the factory management’s findings ruling out external involvement in the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:26 IST
Investigation Launched into Controversial Social Media Post Following Factory Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Investigation has been launched by police into a social media account that praised Pakistan, accompanied by footage from the Khamaria area in Jabalpur, India, where a blast occurred days prior. Efforts are underway to determine the message's origin and implication.

The blast at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria on October 22 resulted in two fatalities and injuries to 15 others. Local authorities are examining the social media post for potential connections to the incident, despite preliminary inquiries ruling out foreign involvement.

Authorities clarified that the explosion happened during a routine 'boil out' process of a Russian missile and did not imply any malicious outside influence, according to factory manager M N Haldar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024