Haryana Police Inquiry: Allegations Against IPS Officer Stir Controversy
The Haryana Police have initiated an inquiry after a letter accusing an IPS officer of sexually harassing female cops surfaced online. The investigation, led by Astha Modi, follows a letter reportedly signed by seven female officers. Haryana Women Commission has also become involved in seeking justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Police have commenced an inquiry after a letter accusing an IPS officer of sexual harassment appeared on social media, causing a stir in the department.
M Ravi Kiran, Hisar Range's Additional DGP, confirmed the investigation, led by Fatehabad Superintendent of Police, Astha Modi, who is tasked with delivering a comprehensive report.
The letter, allegedly signed by seven female officers, has also attracted attention from Haryana Women Commission, which urges victims to speak out and promises legal actions against the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Racism Halts Social Media Influencers' Soccer Match
Social Media Fury: Double Murder Shocks Tripura
Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested Following Social Media Dispute with Ex-Wife
Bomb Threat Chaos: Seven Flights Grounded Amid Social Media Scare
YouTube Tactics and Social Media Secrecy: Inside the Plot Against NCP Leader