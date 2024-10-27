Haryana Police Inquiry: Allegations Against IPS Officer Stir Controversy

The Haryana Police have commenced an inquiry after a letter accusing an IPS officer of sexual harassment appeared on social media, causing a stir in the department.

M Ravi Kiran, Hisar Range's Additional DGP, confirmed the investigation, led by Fatehabad Superintendent of Police, Astha Modi, who is tasked with delivering a comprehensive report.

The letter, allegedly signed by seven female officers, has also attracted attention from Haryana Women Commission, which urges victims to speak out and promises legal actions against the accused.

