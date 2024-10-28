Drone Debris Sparks Fire in Russian Region

In the southern Russian region of Voronezh, debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone has resulted in injury and destruction. One person sustained injuries, and an industrial facility caught fire due to the falling fragments.

Region Governor Alexander Gusev shared the development on his Telegram channel, confirming that emergency crews have been dispatched to the site to contain the situation.

While the immediate threat is being addressed, authorities have yet to release comprehensive details regarding the extent of the damage or any potential additional casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)