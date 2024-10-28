Drone Debris Sparks Fire in Russian Region
A Ukrainian drone's debris injured one person and caused a fire at an industrial site in Voronezh, Russia. Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed the incident on Telegram, and emergency crews are managing the situation. No further details have been released about the extent of the damage.
In the southern Russian region of Voronezh, debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone has resulted in injury and destruction. One person sustained injuries, and an industrial facility caught fire due to the falling fragments.
Region Governor Alexander Gusev shared the development on his Telegram channel, confirming that emergency crews have been dispatched to the site to contain the situation.
While the immediate threat is being addressed, authorities have yet to release comprehensive details regarding the extent of the damage or any potential additional casualties.
