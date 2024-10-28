Tensions Surge: X Suspends Account Linked to Iran's Supreme Leader

The social platform X has taken the decision to suspend an account representing Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following messages posted in Hebrew. The account was deactivated on Monday accompanied by a note explaining the suspension was due to a violation of the platform's rules.

This action occurs amid rising tensions as Israel executed its first open attacks against Iranian targets over the weekend. Iran's Supreme Leader cautioned against exaggeration in a speech addressing these developments, refraining from urging retaliation, while underlining Iran's resilience.

The suspension aligns with a broader context whereby social media access remains limited in Iran, enforced through long-standing blocks, requiring alternative networks for access. Further geopolitical developments unfold as the UN Security Council, under Switzerland's presidency, plans an emergency meeting urged by Iran and supported by diplomatic heavyweights Russia and China.

