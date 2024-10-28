Left Menu

Royal Controversy: Senator's Assault Case Unfolds Amidst Monarchical Criticism

Ebony Bell has been charged with assaulting Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe, who recently criticized King Charles III during a royal reception. Despite minor injuries allegedly sustained, Thorpe claims severe injuries necessitating surgery. Legal proceedings continue as political tension rises regarding Thorpe's comments on the monarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:23 IST
Ebony Bell, a 28-year-old, faced the Melbourne Magistrates' Court via video link, charged with assaulting Senator Lidia Thorpe in May. The incident reportedly occurred at an Australian Rules Football match, leaving Thorpe with alleged severe injuries requiring surgery, though police described them as minor.

The case has been clouded by Thorpe's recent confrontation with King Charles III, where she criticized the monarchy's colonial history. Calls for Thorpe's resignation have emerged, highlighting the political tension surrounding the senator's actions.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings are ongoing, and discussions of a plea deal are underway. Thorpe, known for her outspoken activism, faces scrutiny as she navigates both her legal challenges and political controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

