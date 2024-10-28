Custodial Death Sparks Political Uproar in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of Mohit Pandey, who died in police custody, and announced a compensation package. His death led to political backlash with parties criticizing the BJP. A probe is promised while allegations of police brutality intensify amidst public outcry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tense political climate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences and financial aid to the grieving family of trader Mohit Pandey, who died in police custody due to alleged assault.
Amidst the ongoing uproar, opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party, accused the BJP government of fostering police brutality. The incident has intensified public pressure for justice.
The administration has suspended involved officers and promised a thorough investigation, aiming to hold those responsible accountable as demands for transparency and accountability mount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Bereaved Family
Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: Over 80,000 Prosecutions Under Yogi Adityanath
Revolutionizing Pediatric Healthcare in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision
Transforming Healthcare in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Journey
Merit Over Influence: Yogi Adityanath's Recruitment Revolution in Uttar Pradesh