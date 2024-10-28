Left Menu

Custodial Death Sparks Political Uproar in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of Mohit Pandey, who died in police custody, and announced a compensation package. His death led to political backlash with parties criticizing the BJP. A probe is promised while allegations of police brutality intensify amidst public outcry.

In a tense political climate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences and financial aid to the grieving family of trader Mohit Pandey, who died in police custody due to alleged assault.

Amidst the ongoing uproar, opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party, accused the BJP government of fostering police brutality. The incident has intensified public pressure for justice.

The administration has suspended involved officers and promised a thorough investigation, aiming to hold those responsible accountable as demands for transparency and accountability mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

