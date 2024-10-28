Custodial Death Sparks Political Uproar in Uttar Pradesh

In a tense political climate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences and financial aid to the grieving family of trader Mohit Pandey, who died in police custody due to alleged assault.

Amidst the ongoing uproar, opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party, accused the BJP government of fostering police brutality. The incident has intensified public pressure for justice.

The administration has suspended involved officers and promised a thorough investigation, aiming to hold those responsible accountable as demands for transparency and accountability mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)