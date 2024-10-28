Left Menu

Controversy and Consensus: Kerala's Political Battle Over the Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill is at the center of political discourse in Kerala, with the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF facing criticism from the Catholic Church over property claims by the Waqf Board. The Bill has sparked a debate on federalism, secularism, and democracy as by-elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and two assembly segments in Kerala gear up for by-elections, the political climate is heating up over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF are facing criticism from the Catholic Church, which has considerable influence in Wayanad.

The Church has backed the BJP's proposed amendments, citing grievances over the Waqf Board's alleged unlawful claims on properties belonging to Christian families in Ernakulam district. The 'Deepika' daily, linked to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, published an editorial accusing both political fronts of ignoring the plight of affected people.

The editorial argues that both fronts tacitly assist the BJP by passing a state resolution to preserve the current Waqf law. As public discontent grows, questions about the Bill's implications on democracy and secularism persist, raising the stakes in the upcoming political contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

