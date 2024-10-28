Left Menu

Correction Amid Controversy: Karnataka Land Allegations Withdrawn

Following allegations by farmers in Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, Karnataka Minister H K Patil announced the withdrawal of the notices. The Deputy Commissioner is investigating the "mistake," and the government will rectify any errors and punish those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:26 IST
Correction Amid Controversy: Karnataka Land Allegations Withdrawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to allegations from farmers in Vijayapura district about their lands being erroneously marked as Waqf properties, Karnataka's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil has assured that the notices issued will be withdrawn. The Deputy Commissioner is investigating what he termed a 'mistake,' with the promise of rectification and accountability.

Minister Patil stated that the government has no intention of converting farmers' lands into Waqf properties. He emphasized that any error will be corrected, and those responsible will face action. The situation, he acknowledged, is sensitive, requiring a careful response from the authorities.

Law Minister Patil's statements followed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's meeting with affected farmers, who criticized the Congress government. Industries Minister M B Patil clarified the confusion over 1,200 acres marked as Waqf property, attributing it to a notification error, noting only 11 acres were actually Waqf properties. A task force will address the error, aiming to defuse the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024