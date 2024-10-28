Correction Amid Controversy: Karnataka Land Allegations Withdrawn
Following allegations by farmers in Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, Karnataka Minister H K Patil announced the withdrawal of the notices. The Deputy Commissioner is investigating the "mistake," and the government will rectify any errors and punish those responsible.
- Country:
- India
In response to allegations from farmers in Vijayapura district about their lands being erroneously marked as Waqf properties, Karnataka's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil has assured that the notices issued will be withdrawn. The Deputy Commissioner is investigating what he termed a 'mistake,' with the promise of rectification and accountability.
Minister Patil stated that the government has no intention of converting farmers' lands into Waqf properties. He emphasized that any error will be corrected, and those responsible will face action. The situation, he acknowledged, is sensitive, requiring a careful response from the authorities.
Law Minister Patil's statements followed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's meeting with affected farmers, who criticized the Congress government. Industries Minister M B Patil clarified the confusion over 1,200 acres marked as Waqf property, attributing it to a notification error, noting only 11 acres were actually Waqf properties. A task force will address the error, aiming to defuse the controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- land
- Waaf
- farmers
- controversy
- H K Patil
- Vijayapura
- error
- government
- BJP
ALSO READ
High-Profile Killing of NCP Leader Baba Siddique Stirs Controversy
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Siddique's Murder Sparks Controversy
Controversy Over Land Allotment: Rahul Kharge Withdraws Proposal
Protest Over Police Recruitment Exam Controversy
EVM Controversy Sparks Tension in Haryana Elections