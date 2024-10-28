Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Bodies Recovered off Tunisian Coast
In a grim discovery, Tunisia's coastguard has recovered the bodies of 15 migrants off the nation's coastline, encompassing the towns of Maloulech, Salakta, and Chebba, as confirmed by a judicial official on Monday.
The bodies were found over the weekend, specifically on Saturday and Sunday, further illustrating the perilous journey many migrants endure.
This tragic event mirrors a similar incident from last month, when 13 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants were retrieved in the identical region, underscoring the enduring migration issues confronting Tunisia.
