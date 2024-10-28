Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Bodies Recovered off Tunisian Coast

The Tunisian coastguard found 15 migrant bodies near the towns of Maloulech, Salakta, and Chebba over the weekend. Last month, a similar tragedy occurred when 13 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants were retrieved from the same area, highlighting ongoing migration challenges.

  • Tunisia

In a grim discovery, Tunisia's coastguard has recovered the bodies of 15 migrants off the nation's coastline, encompassing the towns of Maloulech, Salakta, and Chebba, as confirmed by a judicial official on Monday.

The bodies were found over the weekend, specifically on Saturday and Sunday, further illustrating the perilous journey many migrants endure.

This tragic event mirrors a similar incident from last month, when 13 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants were retrieved in the identical region, underscoring the enduring migration issues confronting Tunisia.

