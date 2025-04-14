Left Menu

Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police Officers' Bodies Recovered

Bodies of two police officers, kidnapped after a clash with terrorists, were recovered in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The officers were shot dead after being abducted in South Waziristan. Three terrorists died in the clash. Operations against the culprits have expanded, but no group has claimed responsibility.

Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police Officers' Bodies Recovered
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bodies of two police officers kidnapped after a clash with terrorists were recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on Monday, according to officials.

The officers were abducted following an altercation in Tor Deeb village, South Waziristan tribal district, and were subsequently shot dead, said an official.

Three terrorists were also killed during the clash, and operations are being expanded to track down the culprits. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

