Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police Officers' Bodies Recovered

Bodies of two police officers kidnapped after a clash with terrorists were recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on Monday, according to officials.

The officers were abducted following an altercation in Tor Deeb village, South Waziristan tribal district, and were subsequently shot dead, said an official.

Three terrorists were also killed during the clash, and operations are being expanded to track down the culprits. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killings.

