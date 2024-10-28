BCI Fights Fake Lawyers to Uphold Legal Integrity
From 2019 to October 2024, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has removed 107 fake lawyers from its roll in Delhi. This effort aims to maintain the integrity and professionalism of the legal community by removing lawyers with fake credentials and those failing compliance checks.
- Country:
- India
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has undertaken a significant initiative to ensure the integrity of the legal profession. This effort has led to the removal of 107 fake lawyers from its roll in Delhi from 2019 to October 2024.
Through this decisive action, BCI aims to eliminate unethical practices by lawyers who either falsify credentials or have ceased to meet professional standards. A statement released on October 26 emphasized the council's commitment to maintaining public trust in the legal system.
The removal process involved extensive investigations into lawyers' credentials, revealing issues like forged certificates and enrollment misrepresentation. The BCI also acted against those failing to practice actively or comply with mandatory verifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Joins Probe into Baba Siddique's Murder
Clean Air Triumph: Delhi's Dussehra Marks a Breath of Fresh Air
Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Hub
Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Achieves Carbon Neutrality Certification
Supreme Court to Review High-Profile Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Scandal