Crackdown on Corruption: Odisha's New Cleanup Drive

In a bold move against corruption, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized the previous BJD government for alleged misconduct, asserting a firm stance on integrity.

Speaking at the inauguration of Vigilance Awareness Week, Majhi emphasized ongoing efforts to eliminate dishonest practices, linking corruption to cancer.

The state has initiated significant actions, seizing assets and arresting officials, reaffirming a commitment to transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)