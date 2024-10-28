Left Menu

Major Gutkha Bust in Thane: Authorities Seize Contraband Worth Lakhs

Thane police seized illegal gutkha and tobacco products worth over Rs 21.50 lakh from a vehicle in Bhiwandi. Following a tip-off, police intercepted the transport at Bhadwad Naka. Legal action was taken against the driver and associates under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and FDA regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:11 IST
Major Gutkha Bust in Thane: Authorities Seize Contraband Worth Lakhs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thane district's Bhiwandi town witnessed a significant seizure of banned gutkha and tobacco products valued at over Rs 21.50 lakh. The operation unfolded on Sunday night when police, responding to a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle at Bhadwad Naka.

The haul included a substantial quantity of contraband items, triggering legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Food and Drugs Administration regulations. Police registered a case against the vehicle driver and other involved parties.

This decisive action underscores the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to curb the illegal transport and distribution of prohibited tobacco products in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024