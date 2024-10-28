Major Gutkha Bust in Thane: Authorities Seize Contraband Worth Lakhs

Thane district's Bhiwandi town witnessed a significant seizure of banned gutkha and tobacco products valued at over Rs 21.50 lakh. The operation unfolded on Sunday night when police, responding to a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle at Bhadwad Naka.

The haul included a substantial quantity of contraband items, triggering legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Food and Drugs Administration regulations. Police registered a case against the vehicle driver and other involved parties.

This decisive action underscores the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to curb the illegal transport and distribution of prohibited tobacco products in the region.

