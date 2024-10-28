Left Menu

Justice Served: Kerala Court Sentences Two to Life for Honour Killing

A Kerala court sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment for the honour killing of Anish, a 27-year-old man, who was murdered for marrying outside his caste. The convicts also received fines and additional imprisonment for intimidation charges. Anish's family plans to appeal the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:37 IST
Justice Served: Kerala Court Sentences Two to Life for Honour Killing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala court has handed down life imprisonment to two men involved in the shocking honour killing of a 27-year-old man in Thenkurussi, Kerala. The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Court 1 judge Justice Vinayaka Rao R, found Prabhu Kumar and Suresh guilty of murdering Anish shortly after his marriage to Kumar's daughter, Haritha.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 50,000 on each convict and additional rigorous imprisonment for both. Anish was tragically killed on December 25, 2020, a mere 88 days after marrying Haritha, who hailed from a family with financial and caste privileges. The judgment included sections under IPC 506 for criminal intimidation, with allowance for set-offs under CrPC for time already served.

Anish's family, dissatisfied with the verdict, expressed their intent to appeal, seeking a harsher penalty for the convicts. Haritha, visibly emotional outside the court, disclosed receiving death threats during the trial. Anish's father reiterated their commitment to pursuing justice, criticizing the convicts who showed no remorse for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024