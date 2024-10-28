Justice Served: Kerala Court Sentences Two to Life for Honour Killing

A Kerala court has handed down life imprisonment to two men involved in the shocking honour killing of a 27-year-old man in Thenkurussi, Kerala. The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Court 1 judge Justice Vinayaka Rao R, found Prabhu Kumar and Suresh guilty of murdering Anish shortly after his marriage to Kumar's daughter, Haritha.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 50,000 on each convict and additional rigorous imprisonment for both. Anish was tragically killed on December 25, 2020, a mere 88 days after marrying Haritha, who hailed from a family with financial and caste privileges. The judgment included sections under IPC 506 for criminal intimidation, with allowance for set-offs under CrPC for time already served.

Anish's family, dissatisfied with the verdict, expressed their intent to appeal, seeking a harsher penalty for the convicts. Haritha, visibly emotional outside the court, disclosed receiving death threats during the trial. Anish's father reiterated their commitment to pursuing justice, criticizing the convicts who showed no remorse for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)