Mandsaur Clash: Land Dispute Turns Deadly

A deadly altercation erupted between two groups in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, leaving one person dead and six others injured, as reported by the police on Monday.

The incident unfolded in Multanpura village, within the jurisdiction of Yashodharman police station, according to authorities.

Involving members of the Muslim community, the clash escalated to gunfire. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand stated, "Seven were injured; one succumbed to injuries during treatment, others are hospitalized with bullet and sword wounds." The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a land dispute, prompting police deployment for law and order preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)