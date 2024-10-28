Left Menu

Mandsaur Clash: Land Dispute Turns Deadly

A deadly clash between two groups in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in one death and six injuries. The conflict in Multanpura village involved firing and use of a sword, allegedly over a land dispute. Police are maintaining order in the affected area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

A deadly altercation erupted between two groups in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, leaving one person dead and six others injured, as reported by the police on Monday.

The incident unfolded in Multanpura village, within the jurisdiction of Yashodharman police station, according to authorities.

Involving members of the Muslim community, the clash escalated to gunfire. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand stated, "Seven were injured; one succumbed to injuries during treatment, others are hospitalized with bullet and sword wounds." The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a land dispute, prompting police deployment for law and order preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

