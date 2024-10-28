Delhi PWD Engineers Face Corruption Probe in Hospital Construction Scam
Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved a probe into five PWD engineers accused of corruption in government hospital construction projects, resulting in a Rs 200 crore loss to the exchequer. Allegations include awarding tenders to preferred companies and using forged bills to clear payments.
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has sanctioned the prosecution of five engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) in connection with a corruption case, Raj Niwas officials announced on Monday. The Anti Corruption Branch will conduct the investigation.
The inquiry targets two assistant engineers and three junior electrical engineers who allegedly facilitated tender awards to favored companies under the pretext of urgent work at state hospitals such as Lok Nayak, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, GB Pant, and Maulana Azad Medical College.
The case, linked to a First Information Report filed on May 6, could have cost the government Rs 200 crore. The engineers are suspected of processing payments using forged documentation, according to the complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
