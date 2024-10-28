Suspension Fallout: Missing Guard on MLA Zeeshan Siddique's Security Detail

A constable responsible for the safety of Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique has been suspended after being found absent during a surprise spot check by DCP Dixit Gedam.

The scrutiny follows Zeeshan Siddique's concerns about his security arrangement in the wake of his father Baba Siddique's murder, which had previously led to increased protection measures.

During the DCP's visit, constable Vishal Ashok Thange was not at his duty post as Siddique left for official commitments. An inquiry is ongoing, paralleling a former incident when another security officer was dismissed post-murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)