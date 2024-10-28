Ukraine Urges Firm Response to North Korean Involvement

In a press statement on Monday, Ukraine's top presidential adviser highlighted the inadequacy of sanctions against North Korea's involvement in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Andriy Yermak emphasized the need for military support and a strategic plan to prevent further escalation.

Yermak, the president's chief of staff, underscored the urgency by revealing that North Korean troops have been identified in the Kursk region, noting this development as a dangerous escalation in the conflict. He insisted that sanctions alone would not suffice as a response.

The official called on Ukraine's allies to adopt a firm stance, asserting that "the enemy understands strength," and urged for a robust response to counteract North Korea's growing role in the European war theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)