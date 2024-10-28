Left Menu

Ukraine Urges Firm Response to North Korean Involvement

Ukraine's top presidential official, Andriy Yermak, calls for military aid and a strategic plan to counter North Korea's involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine, stating sanctions alone are insufficient as North Korean troops have been spotted in the Kursk region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:06 IST
In a press statement on Monday, Ukraine's top presidential adviser highlighted the inadequacy of sanctions against North Korea's involvement in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Andriy Yermak emphasized the need for military support and a strategic plan to prevent further escalation.

Yermak, the president's chief of staff, underscored the urgency by revealing that North Korean troops have been identified in the Kursk region, noting this development as a dangerous escalation in the conflict. He insisted that sanctions alone would not suffice as a response.

The official called on Ukraine's allies to adopt a firm stance, asserting that "the enemy understands strength," and urged for a robust response to counteract North Korea's growing role in the European war theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

