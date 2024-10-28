Vipin Kumar Takes Helm as AAI Chairman: A New Era Begins

On Monday, senior IAS officer Vipin Kumar took over as the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), marking a significant transition in the organization's leadership.

Kumar, a 1996 batch officer from the Bihar cadre, previously held the position of Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education & Literacy at the Union Ministry of Education, according to an official release. His extensive resume includes roles such as District Magistrate in Bihar and Chairman of the Bihar Bridge Construction Corporation.

This leadership change comes as AAI's former full-time chairman Sanjeev Kumar transitioned to serve as the Defence Production Secretary. Known for managing 137 airports, AAI has been navigating this leadership shift amidst crucial infrastructural responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)