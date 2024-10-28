Knife Violence Strikes Again in China: Schoolchildren Among the Injured
A knife attack near a Beijing school injured five people, including three children. The 50-year-old suspect is detained as police continue the investigation. The incident adds to a series of similar attacks across China, raising questions about safety measures.
A knife attack near a prestigious school in Beijing has left five individuals injured, including three children, according to a police statement. The incident unfolded in the capital's Haidian district during the mid-afternoon hours on Monday.
Law enforcement officials stated that a man, identified as 50-year-old Tang, was apprehended at the scene and remains in detention pending an ongoing investigation. Although alarming, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, police confirmed.
Videos and images from the scene travelled quickly across social media platforms, highlighting the attack's impact on the community. This latest incident is part of a series of similar knife attacks across China, sparking renewed concerns over public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
