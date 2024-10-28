Left Menu

New Outline in Gaza Ceasefire Talks: A Step Forward?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the focus of recent discussions in Doha on a revised framework for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. The outline incorporates previous proposals and regional context. Talks with mediators and Hamas are set to continue, though specifics remain undisclosed.

In a significant development, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel revealed on Monday that recent negotiations in Doha have concentrated on a revised outline for a potential Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

This new framework considers historical proposals and regional changes, indicating a strategic shift in ongoing peace efforts.

Netanyahu's office confirmed that further discussions with mediators and Hamas will persist, but has withheld detailed information on the outline's specifics.

