Middle East Conflict Escalates as Ceasefire Talks Continue

The Israeli military pushed further into north Gaza, targeting two towns and a historic refugee camp, trapping 100,000 civilians, according to Palestinian emergency services. The military reported capturing 100 Hamas militants in a hospital raid, yet Hamas and medics deny militant presence.

Airstrikes on Monday resulted in 19 deaths, mainly in north Gaza. The siege severely affected emergency services due to the ongoing Israeli assault. Talks for a ceasefire, facilitated by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, have resumed, with proposals for temporary truce and prisoner exchanges.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted new talks in Doha to advance a deal. Concurrently, the wider conflict with Hezbollah and Iran has led to military exchanges affecting Lebanon and Iranian facilities, raising regional and global concerns.

