Controversial Execution: The Case of Jamshid Sharmahd

Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national, was executed by Iranian authorities on Monday, according to the country's judiciary. His arrest in Dubai back in 2020 by Iranian security forces had already been contentious.

The judiciary claims Sharmahd orchestrated a deadly 2008 attack on a mosque, which resulted in 14 deaths and over 200 injuries. These accusations have been consistently refuted by his family.

The charges brought against Sharmahd involving the Kingdom Assembly of Iran's militant wing, Tondar, were seen by his supporters as politically motivated. His family tirelessly campaigned for his release, maintaining his innocence throughout.

