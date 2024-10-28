Left Menu

Daring Heist in West Delhi: Businessman Robbed Amid Festival Season

In West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, a businessman dealing in dry fruits was reportedly robbed of cash and jewellery after burglars broke into his home. The incident occurred during the busy festival season, and police are investigating the case to identify the suspects and recover the stolen items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:24 IST
Daring Heist in West Delhi: Businessman Robbed Amid Festival Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman in West Delhi's Moti Nagar was the victim of a brazen robbery on Monday evening. According to police reports, a group of burglars forced entry into his residence and made off with substantial amounts of cash and jewellery.

Authorities revealed that the victim, Virendra Kumar Gambhir, a dry fruits merchant, was targeted during the festival season when his business dealings were in full swing. The assailants reportedly took advantage of the open layout of the home to commit the crime.

The police have deployed a crime investigation team to the scene, with multiple units working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for this audacious theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024