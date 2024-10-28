Daring Heist in West Delhi: Businessman Robbed Amid Festival Season
In West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, a businessman dealing in dry fruits was reportedly robbed of cash and jewellery after burglars broke into his home. The incident occurred during the busy festival season, and police are investigating the case to identify the suspects and recover the stolen items.
A businessman in West Delhi's Moti Nagar was the victim of a brazen robbery on Monday evening. According to police reports, a group of burglars forced entry into his residence and made off with substantial amounts of cash and jewellery.
Authorities revealed that the victim, Virendra Kumar Gambhir, a dry fruits merchant, was targeted during the festival season when his business dealings were in full swing. The assailants reportedly took advantage of the open layout of the home to commit the crime.
The police have deployed a crime investigation team to the scene, with multiple units working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for this audacious theft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
