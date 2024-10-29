Left Menu

U.S. Alarmed by Potential Ban on U.N. Aid in Gaza

The U.S. has expressed significant concerns over Israeli legislation that could prohibit U.N. aid in Gaza. The U.N. plays a crucial role in humanitarian aid, and disruptions could impact areas like Jabalia, where military actions have escalated. Washington is committed to ensuring aid reaches those in need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:10 IST
The United States has voiced strong concerns to Israel over potential legislation that could block the United Nations aid agency from operating in the Gaza Strip. The U.N. agency plays an essential role in delivering critical humanitarian assistance in the region, according to a statement from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday.

Miller, speaking during a daily briefing, highlighted that humanitarian assistance was facing significant obstacles in reaching the residents of Jabalia, a northern Gaza area where Israeli military activities have intensified. This development underscores the crucial nature of continued aid efforts.

Washington has made it clear that it will not accept a scenario where humanitarian aid is hindered from reaching people in need, especially in conflict-affected regions like Jabalia. The U.S. stands firm in its stance to ensure that aid distribution remains uninterrupted.

