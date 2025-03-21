Rohingya Refugees Face Survival Threat Amid Aid Cuts

The Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are facing an uncertain future as potential cuts in international aid threaten their survival prospects. With U.S. foreign aid at risk of being frozen under a recent presidential decree, over a million refugees in Cox's Bazar are bracing for significant impacts on their access to food and essential resources.

The United Nations' World Food Programme has warned of a potential halving of food rations, from $12.50 to $6 per month, unless it can secure additional funds. Although the timing of these cuts is not finalized, the looming prospect has already sparked fears among aid workers and refugee communities about devastating effects on their lives.

Former community leader Mahabub Alam expressed grave concerns over the potential reduction in aid, highlighting the insufficiency of the current rations to meet basic needs. As the situation threatens to escalate, calls for international support continue, with urgent emphasis on maintaining assistance for the vulnerable Rohingya population.

