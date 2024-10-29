South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at UN Court

South Africa has taken a significant step on the international stage, submitting a nearly 5,000-page document to the UN's International Court of Justice. The document accuses Israel of genocidal intent against Palestinians in Gaza, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The case was initiated in December 2023, with Israel rejecting the accusations, labeling them as 'blood libel.' Israel now has until July 2025 to formally respond. Meanwhile, a court official confirmed the document's receipt, while military actions and humanitarian crises persist in Gaza.

In light of military conflicts and existing humanitarian distress, the ICJ has demanded Israel halt its offensive and enable more aid to enter Gaza. South Africa and several other nations argue Israel's actions undermine international law and global governance structures.

