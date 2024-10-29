South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at UN Court
South Africa has presented a significant 5,000-page document to the International Court of Justice, alleging Israel's intent to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The case, initiated in 2023, is part of a larger international legal and humanitarian conflict. Israel strongly denies the allegations.
South Africa has taken a significant step on the international stage, submitting a nearly 5,000-page document to the UN's International Court of Justice. The document accuses Israel of genocidal intent against Palestinians in Gaza, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The case was initiated in December 2023, with Israel rejecting the accusations, labeling them as 'blood libel.' Israel now has until July 2025 to formally respond. Meanwhile, a court official confirmed the document's receipt, while military actions and humanitarian crises persist in Gaza.
In light of military conflicts and existing humanitarian distress, the ICJ has demanded Israel halt its offensive and enable more aid to enter Gaza. South Africa and several other nations argue Israel's actions undermine international law and global governance structures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans
Markets in Flux: China's Ambiguous Stimulus Prompts Investor Uncertainty
Tanks and Tensions: The UNIFIL Dilemma in Southern Lebanon
Tensions Escalate: China Launches War Games Near Taiwan
China's Market Struggles: Stimulus Moves and Unsettled Sentiments