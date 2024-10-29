Left Menu

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at UN Court

South Africa has presented a significant 5,000-page document to the International Court of Justice, alleging Israel's intent to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The case, initiated in 2023, is part of a larger international legal and humanitarian conflict. Israel strongly denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:35 IST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at UN Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa has taken a significant step on the international stage, submitting a nearly 5,000-page document to the UN's International Court of Justice. The document accuses Israel of genocidal intent against Palestinians in Gaza, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The case was initiated in December 2023, with Israel rejecting the accusations, labeling them as 'blood libel.' Israel now has until July 2025 to formally respond. Meanwhile, a court official confirmed the document's receipt, while military actions and humanitarian crises persist in Gaza.

In light of military conflicts and existing humanitarian distress, the ICJ has demanded Israel halt its offensive and enable more aid to enter Gaza. South Africa and several other nations argue Israel's actions undermine international law and global governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024