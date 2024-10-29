Humanitarian Standoff in Gaza: U.S. and Israel Tensions Mount

The U.S. State Department has expressed serious concerns over the blockade of humanitarian aid to Jabalia in northern Gaza, which it deems unacceptable. Spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted that essential supplies aren't reaching those in need.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service reports up to 100,000 people are stranded without crucial supplies due to ongoing Israeli military operations. These operations, aimed at preventing Hamas regrouping, have intensified following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The U.S. has urged Israel to improve the humanitarian situation within 30 days or face potential military aid restrictions. Furthermore, the recent Israeli law banning UNRWA's operations has drawn U.S. criticism, stressing the agency's vital role in Gaza relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)