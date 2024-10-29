Left Menu

Israel's Ban on UNRWA: Impact on Palestinian Welfare

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UN relief agency UNRWA, warns that Israel's prohibition of the agency's activities within its borders will exacerbate the hardships faced by Palestinians, particularly in Gaza. The restriction poses significant challenges to humanitarian efforts in the region, affecting the aid and support needed by the Palestinian population.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), expressed concerns over Israel's recent decision to prohibit the agency from operating within its borders.

He emphasized that this ban will exacerbate the hardships faced by Palestinians, especially those residing in the Gaza Strip.

The restriction is expected to pose severe challenges to humanitarian efforts, further complicating the already dire situation in the region by limiting access to essential aid and support for the Palestinian population.

