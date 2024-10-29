Israel's Ban on UNRWA: Impact on Palestinian Welfare

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), expressed concerns over Israel's recent decision to prohibit the agency from operating within its borders.

He emphasized that this ban will exacerbate the hardships faced by Palestinians, especially those residing in the Gaza Strip.

The restriction is expected to pose severe challenges to humanitarian efforts, further complicating the already dire situation in the region by limiting access to essential aid and support for the Palestinian population.

