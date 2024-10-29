Houthis Initiate Naval Blockade Tactics in Red Sea

In a bold escalation, Yemen's Houthis announced on Monday their involvement in targeting three ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. These aggressive maneuvers are part of a declared effort to impose a naval blockade on Israel.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea revealed in a televised address that the targeted vessels attempted to approach ports bound for Israel. LSEG's data confirmed that all three ships were registered in Liberia.

The incident threatens the security of commercial shipping in this pivotal region, a crucial passage for global trade linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. As long as Israel continues its actions in Gaza and Lebanon, the Houthis vow to persist in their maritime interdiction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)