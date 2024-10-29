Left Menu

Houthis Initiate Naval Blockade Tactics in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for targeting three ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, an effort to enforce a naval blockade on Israel. The vessels, Liberia-registered, were reportedly targeted while en route to various international destinations. Houthis warned of continued actions unless Israel halts its offensive on Gaza and Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:41 IST
Houthis Initiate Naval Blockade Tactics in Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold escalation, Yemen's Houthis announced on Monday their involvement in targeting three ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. These aggressive maneuvers are part of a declared effort to impose a naval blockade on Israel.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea revealed in a televised address that the targeted vessels attempted to approach ports bound for Israel. LSEG's data confirmed that all three ships were registered in Liberia.

The incident threatens the security of commercial shipping in this pivotal region, a crucial passage for global trade linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. As long as Israel continues its actions in Gaza and Lebanon, the Houthis vow to persist in their maritime interdiction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024