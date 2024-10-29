CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

In a significant diplomatic move, CIA Director Bill Burns has proposed a 28-day ceasefire in Gaza. The plan suggests the release of around eight hostages by Hamas in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, Israeli officials told Axios.

The details of the potential agreement were discussed during a meeting on Sunday, involving high-level talks between Burns and his Israeli and Qatari counterparts. This initiative could pave the way for a temporary halt to ongoing hostilities in the region.

The proposal underscores the delicate balance of diplomacy in the region, as parties seek to address entrenched conflicts and humanitarian concerns. The involvement of the United States in brokering such discussions highlights the international importance of stability in the tumultuous region.

