High-Profile Arrest: Human Rights Activist Fouad Abdelmoumni in Custody

Moroccan police arrested human rights activist Fouad Abdelmoumni, accusing him of reporting false crimes and spreading fake news on social media. His detention coincides with French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Morocco, amid diplomatic tensions. Abdelmoumni's lawyer claims the arrest breaches freedom of expression.

31-10-2024 17:59 IST
High-Profile Arrest: Human Rights Activist Fouad Abdelmoumni in Custody
  • Morocco

Moroccan police have detained Fouad Abdelmoumni, a prominent human rights activist, on charges of false crime reporting and disseminating fake news online.

His lawyer, Souad Brahma, argued the arrest was a violation of freedom of expression, asserting that Abdelmoumni was targeted for his activism and political opinions.

The arrest took place as French President Emmanuel Macron visited Morocco, in an attempt to mend strained diplomatic relations, particularly over thorny issues like migration.

