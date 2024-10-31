High-Profile Arrest: Human Rights Activist Fouad Abdelmoumni in Custody

Moroccan police have detained Fouad Abdelmoumni, a prominent human rights activist, on charges of false crime reporting and disseminating fake news online.

His lawyer, Souad Brahma, argued the arrest was a violation of freedom of expression, asserting that Abdelmoumni was targeted for his activism and political opinions.

The arrest took place as French President Emmanuel Macron visited Morocco, in an attempt to mend strained diplomatic relations, particularly over thorny issues like migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)