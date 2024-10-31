Left Menu

Juvenile Case Sparks Outrage in Ballia

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The incident prompted authorities to register a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to a juvenile correction home following a court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:26 IST
A harrowing incident has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, where a 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody following allegations of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The distressing event reportedly took place in a village under the jurisdiction of the Narhi police station on Wednesday. Upon receiving a complaint from the girl's father, authorities promptly filed a case against the teenager. The charges fall under the rape section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), the young victim was immediately sent for a medical examination. Subsequently, the suspect was apprehended and appeared before a judge on Thursday, who ordered his detention in a juvenile correction home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

