Bus Ride Turns Fiery as Firecrackers Ignite in Dwarka
A man and his co-passenger suffered injuries when firecrackers ignited unexpectedly on a bus in Dwarka's Chhawala area. Upon investigation, authorities found no explosive evidence at the site. Both individuals are hospitalized as officials continue their inquiries, a police officer reported.
In an unexpected incident Thursday evening, a bus ride in Dwarka's Chhawala area turned hazardous when firecrackers, being carried by a passenger, ignited inside the vehicle. The resulting flames caused burn injuries to the passenger and his co-passenger, reported authorities.
Local police promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the fire incident. Investigations revealed that the man had a small quantity of firecrackers that inadvertently caught fire during the journey, explained a police officer.
No evidence of an explosion has been reported. Both injured individuals were swiftly taken to a hospital, with ongoing investigations to determine the cause of the fire, noted the officer.
