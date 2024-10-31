Left Menu

Mediating Peace: Unseen Political Courage in Global Conflicts

Inadequate political leadership in mediating peace prolongs conflicts and strains aid groups, says an ICRC official. Over 120 conflicts globally escalate the humanitarian crisis amid diminishing aid budgets. The ICRC urges a revival of mediation efforts as humanitarian law faces disrespect, highlighting urgent issues in ongoing global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:46 IST
A senior official from the International Committee of the Red Cross has criticized the lack of political leadership in mediating peace, which exacerbates ongoing conflicts and strains humanitarian aid efforts.

With over 120 armed conflicts worldwide, from the protracted Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to the significant humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the global humanitarian needs are overwhelming. This crisis peaks as key donors signal possible reductions in aid budgets.

Pierre Krahenbuhl, the ICRC Director-General, emphasizes the pressing need to rekindle mediation in conflict resolution. Speaking at a global conference organized by the ICRC in Switzerland, Krahenbuhl notes political leaders' reluctance to engage in dialogue as a significant barrier. Further, reports of frequent violations of international humanitarian law add to the concern regarding the future trajectory of global conflicts.

