Major Police Reshuffle in Maharashtra Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a significant reshuffle, the Maharashtra home department has announced the transfer of 28 officers of the deputy superintendent and assistant commissioner of police ranks across the state, with 15 from Mumbai. The move comes as the state prepares for the upcoming assembly elections.

The elections are slated for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23. Among those transferred, ACP Mrityunjay Hiremath is now Kolhapur's deputy superintendent of police. Meanwhile, Shashikant Mane has been designated as the deputy superintendent of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), and Kumud Kadam has taken on the role of deputy superintendent for highway police in Nashik.

Moreover, Tanveer Shaikh will serve as ACP in Mumbai, and Priya Patil has been moved to Mumbai as well. This police reshuffle follows a larger transfer of over 300 police inspectors by the state's director general of police, reflecting preparations for implementing the model code of conduct in place since October 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)