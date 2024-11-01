Pathway to Peace: Diplomacy in Action

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed advancements Thursday in grasping the requirements necessary for effectively implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution forms the backbone of a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Blinken emphasized the significance of achieving clear understanding and agreement from both Lebanon and Israel on the necessary actions under Resolution 1701 to ensure its successful execution.

The diplomatic initiative aims to resolve one of the region's persistent conflicts by laying down conditions agreeable to both nations.

