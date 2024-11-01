Left Menu

Global Strain Intensifies as Ukrainian Conflict Deepens

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed the global repercussions of the prolonged Ukraine war. He condemned Russian actions that boost food insecurity and disinformation. At a Montreal conference, Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly emphasized the need for international efforts to end this conflict and return detained Ukrainian children.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted the global impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine during a conference in Montreal. He warned of worsening consequences worldwide if the conflict persists.

Accusations against Moscow included fostering food insecurity, spreading disinformation, and emboldening totalitarian regimes. Trudeau, a prominent supporter of Ukraine, criticized Russia for undermining international law.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly reported conference delegates pledged to press Russia to return detained Ukrainian children, with offers from Qatar, South Africa, and the Vatican to mediate. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova on related war crimes allegations.

