Tragic Rocket Fire: Thai Nationals Caught in Conflict

In a tragic turn of events, four Thai nationals were killed and one was injured by rocket fire in the volatile region near the Lebanon-Israel border. The news was confirmed by Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who took to social media platform X to announce the fatalities on Friday.

The rocket attack underscores the persistent volatility in the border region, which remains a site of conflict and instability, posing significant risks to both residents and foreign individuals working in the area.

The deaths of the Thai nationals highlight the global ramifications of localized conflicts, as foreign nationals working abroad become unintended victims of international hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)