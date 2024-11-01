NGT Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's Delay: Urges Swift Action on River Tedhi Floodplain

The National Green Tribunal has strongly criticized the Uttar Pradesh authorities for seeking an excessively long period to demarcate the floodplain zone of River Tedhi. It labeled the request as 'unreasonable' and indicative of a 'lethargic attitude' by the officials involved.

Instead, Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad of the tribunal mandated the completion of the demarcation by January 15, 2025. They argued that with basic data already collected, the task can be accomplished in less than half the time requested.

This decision pertains to issues of encroachment within the river floodplain, requiring precise demarcation. River Tedhi, stretching 230 kilometers and merging with River Ghagra, which ultimately merges with River Ganga, falls under the jurisdiction of the 2016 River Ganga Authority's order.

(With inputs from agencies.)