Tragic Collision: Autorickshaw Driver Killed in Delhi

An autorickshaw driver was killed in a collision with a car driven by a Delhi police constable in Kalyanpuri. The accident seems to have occurred due to the autorickshaw's wrong-side approach. Investigations are ongoing, and legal action against the constable, who was not under alcohol influence, is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:46 IST
A tragic accident in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri resulted in the death of an autorickshaw driver. The unfortunate collision occurred on Thursday night, near the Trilokpuri road, involving a car driven by a Delhi Police constable.

Authorities suspect the autorickshaw was traveling on the wrong side of the road, leading to the head-on crash. However, further investigations by the police are necessary to corroborate these findings. Upon receiving reports of the accident, law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene, discovering the mangled vehicles.

The deceased driver, identified as 24-year-old Harsh, had already been transported to a hospital when police arrived. The driver of the car, constable Varun Yadav of Mayur Vihar police station, remained at the scene. He was in transit to another case within his jurisdiction. Yadav was subsequently detained and examined to rule out alcohol influence. Legal proceedings have commenced against him, while the autorickshaw driver's body has been returned to his family following a post-mortem.

