Tragedy on Tanakpur Highway: Devotee Dies in Bus Roof Accident
A man died and two others were injured after a tree branch struck them while traveling on the roof of a bus on Tanakpur Highway. The group was returning from the Maa Purnagiri temple when the accident occurred. Police are investigating the incident.
A tragic accident occurred on Tanakpur Highway when a man died after being struck by a tree branch while traveling on the roof of a bus. The incident, which also injured two others, took place on Sunday night, as reported by the police on Tuesday.
The bus was transporting about 60 devotees from Jargaon village in Bulandshahr to the Maa Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand's Tanakpur. The group was returning on Sunday when, around midnight, three of the five devotees sitting on the bus roof were hit by a low-hanging branch on the Pilibhit-Tanakpur highway.
The driver immediately took the bus to the district hospital where Sudhir Kumar, 32, was declared dead. The injured were treated, with Rajveer, 45, transferred to Bareilly for further care, while Ravi, 38, continues to receive treatment locally. The police, who are pursuing the investigation, have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
